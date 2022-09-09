Coaching the Group 11 League Tag came as somewhat of a shock to Kaitlyn Mason, but it's one challenge she can't wait to take on.
Mason will be at the helm for the Group 11 tag side when they take on rivals Group 10 in Parkes on September 17.
No stranger to representative fixtures herself, Mason will now step into the head coaching role and it is one she is keen to give a red-hot crack.
"It was a bit unexpected but I'm really excited to get started and get a few trainings before we play," she said.
Group 11 champions Dubbo CYMS will have several players in the squad and Macquarie coach Mason admitted she is eager to work with stars from the other teams as well.
"We had a few unavailable but I think we've put together a pretty solid squad," she said.
"We've got a few young girls with some speed so it's going to be exciting to see how we go."
While this year's league tag competition didn't feature crossover matches like the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Premiership and Peter McDonald Premiership, Mason said she got to watch Dubbo CYMS take on Bathurst St Pats just a week ago.
"I did (get to see it), so that was a really good game to watch and insight into what we could expect," she said.
Normally planning to limit the impact of some of Group 11's best, now Mason will have the duty of preparing the side to take on what is expected to be a strong Group 10 outfit.
Having been a player herself, Mason said she is excited to work with some familiar faces heading into the match.
"A few of them I've played with and played against," she said.
"It's good to be on the other side coaching and being able to bring those girls in from different teams.
"With what we've got on paper we should have a real solid side right across the park."
A mixture of youth and experience, the Group 11 side will be tough to beat and Mason just hopes the squad relish the opportunity to play a high-level match.
"I think with the calibre of those young girls coming through like your Breighel Thuell and Georgie Coote," she said.
"They've got speed and are great defensively, so it gives them a bit more experience.
"As well as those older heads in the team like Kimmy Gordon and Maddi Chapman to lead them around."
Group 11 League Tag: India Draper, Courtney Hodge, Ebony Furner, Jorja Simpson, Georgie Coote, Isabella Attwater, Kimberlee Gordon, Maddison Chapman, Sophie Whiteman, Lilli-Rae Campbell, Breighel Thuell, Emily Caton, Katie Kelly, Claudia Whiteman, Demi Wilson.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
