Bathurst St Pat's had to wait three years to gain revenge over Dubbo CYMS but they took their opportunity in brilliant fashion at Apex Oval on Sunday.
The Group 10 champions were emphatic winners of the Premiers Challenge, producing a relentless performance to defeat Group 11 premiers Dubbo CYMS 28-0.
The defence of St Pat's was outstanding while key players Mish Somers, Bronte Emanuel, Erin Naden and Player of the Match Meredith Jones all shone and Sarah Watt scored a fantastic double.
The result was particularly sweet given CYMS crushed St Pat's 24-10 in the last edition of the Premiers Challenge, which was played in 2019.
"We played Dubbo CYMS three years ago and they flogged us," White said post-game.
"A lot of still remember that so it was nice to come back and do the same to them.
"This is a good feeling. It's nice to know we can win Group 10 and keep up with Group 11 as well."
St Pat's were without a number of players who helped them defeat Orange CYMS in the Group 10 grand final seven days prior.
Hannah Kelly and Kara Logan returned to the fold to help out for the day while CYMS were missing star fullback Alahna Ryan and Abby Wilson.
While CYMS' attack wasn't quite the same without Ryan, the same couldn't be said for Pat's.
The defence of the Bathurst side was outstanding throughout and the numbers of time CYMS got into the opposition 20 in the match could have been counted on one hand.
The Fishies were also heavily penalised while a number of handling errors put them on the back foot throughout.
CYMS coach Nicholas Wilson lamented a number of the referee decisions and was disappointed to fall one game short of a perfect unbeaten season, but he said Pat's were simply too good.
"They're just a class above," Wilson said.
"They play that tough footy week in, week out (in Group 10) and we don't get that standard of footy consistently.
"They definitely deserve it and we probably left our worst footy for last. I thought they were outstanding. They were fit and they did all the little things right. They're a class above."
Pat's led 12-0 at the break after tries for Madison Boyce and Emanuel and the first of White's two stunning four-pointers came seven minutes into the second stanza.
The ball found its way to White out on the left edge just inside CYMS' territory and the Player of the Match in last weekend's Group 10 grand final when on a jinking and weaving run which left the hosts' defence grasping at air.
She even managed to run around under the posts to make it a simple conversion for captain-coach Mish Somers.
"I was buggered," White laughed.
"The big old hips came through. They can chase me all day but they can't get those hips."
If White's first try was all about individual brilliance, her second showcased why St Pat's are the dominant force in the western area.
Pat's again were able to work the ball into attacking territory from their own half and on the last tackle a crossfield kick from Somers was taken well by Naden, who found Jones on the inside and she then in turn threw a cut-out ball to put White in out wide.
Jones then scored a deserved try in the final three minutes to complete a clinical victory.
The win resulted in yet another trophy to add to the cabinet of the Pat's league tag side.
"You don't to be the best to play here. You can just come and have a nice time," White said.
"It's a good sport to get involved in and I love it."
White added she was hopeful the Group 11 and Group 10 league tag competitions would come together under one umbrella next year, much like the first grade and under 18s this season.
Her comments were echoed by Jones, Somers and beaten coach Wilson, who all said a western-wide competition would provide more opportunity and increase the standard of the sport in the region.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
