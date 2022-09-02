TEAM LISTS: Lineups locked in as premiership glory awaits at Apex Oval

Sunday, September 4
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 9am
CYMS: 1. Alahna Ryan, 2. Millie Gooch, 3. Grace Pilon, 4. Brooke Williams, 5. Matilda Montague, 6. Demi Wilson, 7. Emily Caton, 8. Hailey-may Ley-Andrews, 9. Claudia Whiteman, 10. Maddie Chapman, 11. Madi Crowe, 12. Sophie Whiteman, 13. Hannah Allen, 14. Ella Wykes, 16 Eve Bailey, 17. Abby Wilson. Coach: Nicholas Wilson
ST PAT'S: 1. Erin Naden, 2. Ebony O'Neill, 4 Darcie Morrison, 5 Carly Morrison, 6 Bronte Emanuel, 7 Mish Somers, 8 Maddy Boyce, 10 Meredith Jones, 11 Emily Rhynehart, 12 Karah Logan, 13 Cheynoah Merchant, 14 Hannah Kelly, 22 Sarah White. Captain-coach: Mish Somers.
Kick-off 11.45am
CYMS: 1. Troyden Dixon, 2. Jack Allen, 3. Darryl Cubby, 4. Calub Cook, 5. Harry Ritchie, 6. Kyujan Crawford, 7. Craig McLean, 8. Jaymn Clearly, 9. Sullivan Haycock, 10. Illisoni Vonomateiratu, 11. Jackson Bayliss, 12. Brad Spencer, 13. Jarrod Peachey; Bench: 14. Thomas Stimpson, 15. Trent Spears, 16. Charlie Hollman, 17. Dale Smith, 19. Louis Murphy, 20. Thomas Clow, 21. Lachlan O'Malley, 23. Jed McIntosh, 24. Kye Gordon. Captain-coach: Craig McLean.
PANTHERS: 1. Callum Limon, 2. Evan Café, 3. Kevin Murray, 4. Malik Blenman, 5. Harrison Hopkins, 6. WilliE Wright, 7. Cameron Dennis, 8. Lachlan Large, 9. Thomas Large, 10. Kevin Large, 11. Joe Gunn, 12. Aidan Ryan, 13. Ben Gunn; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Ben Gunn.
Kick-off 1.45pm
NYNGAN: 1. Tyrone Tattersall, 2. Lachlan Clarke, 3. Ryan Urquhart, 4. Braith Boyd, 5. Connor Burley, 6. Will Black, 7. Fletcher Hunt, 8. Harry Hammond, 9. Digby Barrow, 10. Rory Quarmby, 11. Charlie Kelly, 12. Troy Carter, 13. Aidan Bermingham; Bench: 14. Cooper Black, 15. Cooper Ryan, 16. Clive Murray, 17. Will Richards, 18. Byron Mulheron, 19. Reg Herbert, 20. Jack Buchanan, 21. Travis Giles. Coaches: Troy Richards and Anthony Griffiths.
ST PAT'S: 1. Alexander Davies, 2. Cooper Traves, 3. Jaccob Kelleher, 4. Dylan Branda, 5. Noah Constable, 6. Trae Fitzpatrick, 7. Will Poole, 14. Aiden Stait, 9. Lachlan Fitzsimmons, 10. Manny Tobin, 8. Clayton Chatfield, 12. Henry Oates, 15. Cooper Earsman, 11. Ryan Small, 13. Jed O'Neill; Bench: 16. Leyland Palmer, 17. Isaac Forest, 18. Jhye Akroyd, 19. Cooper Hodgson, 20. Rhys Bray, 21. Byron Waldron, 22. Travis Dwyer. Coach: Matthew Dunn.
Kick-off 3pm
CYMS: 1. Brad Pickering, 2. Thomas Hughes, 3. Jyie Chapman, 4. Jeremy Thurston, 5. Corey Drew, 6. Alex Bonham, 7. Jordi Madden, 8. Jarryn Powyer (c), 9. Fletcher Haycock, 10. Ben Marlin, 11. Mitchell Cleary, 12. Billy Sing, 13. Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14. Ali Beale, 15. James Stanley, 16. Brydon Ramien, 17. Riley Wake, 18. Thomas Stimpson (one to be omitted). Coach: Shawn Townsend.
FORBES: 1.Mitch Andrews, 2.Zeke Hartwig, 3.Alvin Maungaati, 4.Richard Fui, 5.Coopa Martin, 6.Jordan Hartwig, 7.Nick Greenhalgh, 8.Jake Haddrill, 9.Toby Hurford, 10.Tongia Fox, 11.Charlie Lennon, 12.Traie Merritt, 13.Jake Grace; Bench: 14.Ben Maguire, 15.Martin Herbert, 16.Campbell Rubie, 17.Brad McMillan, 18.Connor Greenhalgh, 19.Dawson Mele, 20.Thomas Hopkins (three to be omitted). Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
