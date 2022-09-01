He's playing the best footy of his life, has scored more tries than anyone else in this year's Peter McDonald Premiership, and has been described as many as the best player in the competition.
There's plenty of reasons for Jeremy Thurston to feel confident heading into Sunday's grand final but the Dubbo CYMS powerhouse has credited his teammates for much of his success in 2022.
"That's why I've scored so many tries. It's having players like that around me," Thurston said.
"It makes things easier. And then when attention gets shifted to me it makes things easier for them. They're highly capable of taking advantage of that."
Thurston has been a revelation since joining CYMS in 2020 after previous stints with Wellington and Nyngan.
His game has gone to another level again this year and whether he's been at centre or fullback he's proved one of the most destructive attacking weapons in the Western Rams region.
With his side and speed, Thurston has proved a handful for virtually every defence he's come up against this season. Hat-tricks against Parkes and Cowra were highlights while he's also crossed in wins over Orange CYMS and the Mudgee Dragons in this season's finals series.
"I like to put myself in a position to score those tries. I always back myself," he said.
The demand for commitment at CYMS and the hard work required is something Thurston has grabbed with two hands and he said it would make success this weekend all the more important.
"Most of the boys are the same, we train hard all off-season with one goal in mind," Thurston added.
"To win a grand final in general would be good but to do it with this bunch of blokes would be one of the best feelings ever."
Thurston, who has again been named in the centres for Sunday's final, has scored 20 tries this season.
Second on the list with 17 is Mitch Andrews, the star Forbes fullback who is one of the biggest obstacles standing in between CYMS and premiership glory.
But, as is clear to see by the way he runs with ball in hand, Thurston is someone who backs himself and he's got plenty of belief heading into the decider.
"I'm always a pretty confident person," Thurston said.
"I back myself and the boys will be confident too but we're aware of what Forbes can do. They've done it before to the boys in a couple of grand finals but we'll have to make sure that doesn't happen again."
Those grand finals were in 2016 and 2018, when Forbes upset Group 11 minor premiers CYMS in the biggest game of the year.
The two sides have done battle twice already this season and CYMS won on both occasions.
A depleted CYMS side defeated the Magpies 22-14 on their own turf on May 15 before the Fishies scored a strong 34-18 win at Apex Oval in round 11.
"Just stuck to to the game plan," Thurston said as the key for his side.
"If we do that we play our best footy. It's been good the last couple of weeks so hopefully we can do it again on the weekend."
The grand final kicks off at 3pm at Apex Oval on Sunday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
