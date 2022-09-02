Their club has never won a Group 11 Premiership but the Nyngan Tigers Under 18s have their chance to make history on Sunday.
The Tigers will feature in the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Grand Final at Apex Oval this weekend when they take on Bathurst St Pats.
Advertisement
Nyngan advanced to the final after a tough win over Dubbo CYMS, a match which saw them score in the final minutes to seal the game.
Now Tigers fullback Tyrone Tattersall is hoping his side can go all the way to bring home Nyngan's first senior rugby league title.
"We are pretty keen and a bit nervous," he said.
The new Western 18s competition ran parallel to the Peter McDonald Premiership and included crossover games but none between the two sides who will face each other this weekend.
St Pats found themselves in the decider after scraping into the finals but the Bathurst-based side has gone on an impressive run lately.
There will be a few familiar faces for Tattersall in the St Pats team but he admitted he has no clue what they will throw at the Tigers.
"No we didn't get to play them this year but they must be a pretty strong side," he said.
"We don't really know too much about that.
"A couple of the boys I played Western with are in that side."
READ ALSO:
Nyngan has been impressive this season so far, only losing three matches and Tattersall believes the squad has gelled together during their 2022 campaign.
"We started off really well, it's been a good season because we started off so good," he said.
"We kind of struggled a bit there in the middle then finished off the season good.
"I'm really proud of the boys."
In their last match against Dubbo CYMS, the Nyngan bench was as loud as anyone at Apex Oval, constantly shouting out to support their teammates, something Tattersall said has occurred all year.
"We are all pretty good mates and it was a good effort from all the boys," he said.
Advertisement
"They were the benchmark I'd say, we played pretty well in the second half to knock them off.
"To look up at the end of the game and see we won was great."
Like many of their matches this year, Nyngan overcame a slow start against Dubbo CYMS and Tattersall joked it has become somewhat of a normal thing for the Tigers to do.
"That's probably the best way to put it," he said about starting slow.
"We find ourselves in tough situations then manage to get ourselves out of it most of the time.
"We always find the hardest place to put ourselves."
Advertisement
A proud country town, it is no secret Nyngan loves its rugby league and there will no doubt be plenty of supporters making the trip to Dubbo for the final.
After only two of their sides managed to make finals this season, Tattersall said the town gets behind the club regardless of how they are performing.
"It's pretty unreal how much of a crowd we get at most games no matter where we are," he said.
"Hopefully it will be the same again this weekend but I don't doubt it.
"It's a really good town and real good club, everyone supports them."
Play will begin at 1:25pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.