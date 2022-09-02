Daily Liberal

Nyngan Tigers will take on Bathurst St Pats in the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:11am, first published 1:30am
Tyrone Tattersall has been brilliant at fullback for the Nyngan Tigers Under 18s. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Their club has never won a Group 11 Premiership but the Nyngan Tigers Under 18s have their chance to make history on Sunday.

