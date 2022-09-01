There will be a sea of green at Apex Oval this weekend when Dubbo CYMS sides contest three of the four matches on Sunday.
The club will have their league tag, reserve grade and first-grade side all play on Sunday in a bid to be crowned the best team in Western NSW.
Advertisement
Club president Mick Fraser said the club has enjoyed a successful season so far and is hoping it rolls on into Sunday.
"We won all Group 11 so that's an achievement," he said.
"That's been nice but there is a very big focus on this weekend and PMP (Peter McDonald Premiership).
"We haven't really had time to reflect because there has been so many different trophies that we are chasing.
"We started all that off by winning the Western 21s at the beginning of the year."
Dubbo CYMS will contest the Peter McDonald Premiership final against Forbes Magpies as the club looks to take out the first grade title for the second time since 2017.
While earlier in the day, the club's reserve grade and league tag sides will both be in action during the Western Premiers Challenge.
Having won the Group 11 Club Championship, Western 21s competition along with Group 11 Reserve Grade and League Tag, Fraser admitted the club's biggest strength in 2022 has been their young talent.
READ ALSO:
"To be honest it's been the development of our youth that has been massive this year," he said.
"That's in reserve grade and first grade, we've got good results all round."
With three out of a possible four sides playing on Sunday, Dubbo CYMS can make the claim as being the best club in Western NSW during this year but Fraser said that title isn't something they choose to focus on.
"I think we just focus on ourselves, that's what I find we do," he said.
"It's about being at training, doing it twice a week then being good once you are there.
"That's the main focus I see, it just relays onto the field.
"There is a focus on and off the field about being better people."
Advertisement
CYMS' League Tag side will play the first match on Sunday against Group 10 Champions Bathurst St Pats.
The Nick Wilson-coached side has made it no secret they wish to be the best team in the region and could do so with a win this week.
Following the league tag clash, Bathurst Panthers will be in town to take on CYMS in the Reserve Grade Premiers Challenge.
Nyngan Tigers will meet St Pats in the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s competition before the first-grade match between Dubbo CYMS and Forbes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.