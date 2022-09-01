Jyie Chapman is free to play in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final after he successfully had his charge downgraded at the judiciary on Wednesday night.
Chapman was facing a possible five-week suspension for a high shot in last weekend's preliminary final win over Mudgee but the multiple premiership winner will now line up in the centres for CYMS against Forbes at Apex Oval.
A number of people involved in the club had been hard at work early in the week putting together the defence and they successfully downgraded Chapman's careless/reckless high tackle charge from Grade 2 to Grade 1. He was left with 250 carry over points and 200 of those were suspended for good behaviour for 12 months.
That left him with 50 carry over points, meaning he is free to play on Sunday.
"We didn't speak about it much and he didn't want it to be all about him," CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said of Chapman on Thursday morning.
"We didn't really worry about it but when we got the news last night we were pretty excited.
"It's not so much a relief, it's more excitement than anything and I'm happy for him."
Townsend added it was particularly pleasing given Chapman has been a stalwart at CYMS for the past decade.
Someone who has scored tries in both the 2016 and 2018 grand final losses to Forbes, Chapman was also the Group 11 Player of the Year winner in 2014 and has plenty of representative experience under his belt.
"One big thing for us was over the past 10 years when Group 11 or Western Division has been struggling for players he's been the one to say 'yep, I'll play' so I'm happy for him," the coach said.
While Chapman's presence means CYMS will field its strongest backline in the biggest game of the year, there is uncertainty around the hooker role.
Club legend Luke Jenkins, who came out of retirement and returned to CYMS this season, is unlikely to play due to a calf injury.
The injury was suffered in the lead-up to last weekend's preliminary final win over Mudgee and the wily veteran has been unable to run at training this week.
"By his own admission he's a one per cent chance. So I suppose he's still a chance," Townsend laughed.
"He tore a calf last week at training. We were playing a quick game of touch before training and he just went to catch a ball and heard a pop.
"He's very, very unlikely. I said I'd give him until Sunday morning but I think he'll let me know by tomorrow (Friday) night.
"It's never been about him. He's always put the team and winning first and if he's any chance of jeopardising that I know he won't play."
Young gun Fletcher Haycock - who is bound for the Penrith Panthers next year - started in the number nine jersey and was one of CYMS' best in the win over Mudgee and is set to line up there again on Sunday.
Jack Allen was called up to the bench last weekend but didn't see a minute action.
Fletcher's brother Sullivan, who Townsend said his club feels has been the best player in the reserve grade competition this year, is also in contention to play on Sunday.
"Fletch brings a different aspect," Townsend said.
"Jenko is experienced and nice and controlled and knows what to do but Fletch brings a bit of speed around the ruck and there's plenty of energy and he's super fit.
"He's on his way to Sydney next year so he wants to impress Penrith and any other club."
The Haycocks worked brilliantly in rotation at hooker earlier in the year when a youthful CYMS side scored a 22-14 win at Forbes.
Townsend rated that as one of his side's best performances of the year while the Fishies also beat Forbes in 34-18 at Apex Oval in their second regular season match this year.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
