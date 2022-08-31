Last Sunday at Apex Oval was something special and Group 11 Paul Loxley is certain this weekend's grand final day will be even bigger and better.
A massive crowd of roughly 2500 was on hand to witness Dubbo CYMS secure passage through to the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final while the three lower grade matches also had fans up on their feet.
Advertisement
Another hugely successful day for CYMS featured victories in the Group 11 league tag and reserve grade grand finals while Nyngan defeated the Fishies by one point in a brilliant Western Premiership under 18s preliminary final.
READ ALSO:
A massive cohort of Nyngan supporters are set to make the trip to Apex again on Sunday for the grand final clash with Bathurst St Pat's while CYMS and the Forbes Magpies will do battle in an all-Group 11 Peter McDonald Premiership decider.
CYMS will also meet Group 10's league tag and reserve grade premiers, St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers respectively, in Premiers Challenge matches in a day that will showcase the best of bush footy in the region.
"I think it's going to be so great this weekend," Loxley said.
"We've got the two Group 10 teams coming over and Nyngan ... we'll have all of Nyngan there as well.
"CYMS and Forbes have a good following ... it's been a great result for Group 11."
Given this is the first year clubs from Group 11 and Group 10 have come together in one competition, Loxley said it was particularly satisfying to see Dubbo CYMS and Forbes left as the final two sides. Despite that, he said he'd avoided the temptation of mentioning it too much to his counterparts in Group 10.
"It could get even better. We could win all four grades," he said of Sunday.
Loxley added the CYMS club deserved a huge amount of credit for its achievements this season.
The club's sustained success was on show at last Friday's Group 11 presentation night as CYMS was awarded both the Club Championship and the Laurie Walsh Memorial Shield for most tries by a club for the fourth successive year.
The league tag side completed an unbeaten Group 11 season by defeating Macquarie 16-6 in Sunday's grand final and they will look to put the icing on a stellar campaign when they meet Group 10 champions St Pat's on Sunday.
The first grade side has only lost once up to this point in 2022 - that defeat coming all the way back in round one - while the reserve grade side produced its best footy when it mattered and scored an upset win over Macquarie in Sunday's decider.
"You've got to take your hat off to CYMS," Loxley added.
Advertisement
As good as CYMS has been this season, Loxley said he wouldn't be writing off the Forbes Magpies.
The Magpies defeated the Fishies in both the 2016 and 2018 grand finals after the Dubbo club finished the regular season as minor premiers.
Many of the players involved in those victories will run out again on Sunday and Loxley said inspirational Magpies lock Jake Grace was one who deserved particular praise.
"Last weekend he got hurt, went off and jumped on the bike to get his legs going and then went back out there," Loxley said.
"I've said it before but he and (Wellington's) Justin Toomey-White are the two outstanding young leaders in this competition."
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Advertisement
10.30am: League Tag Premiers Challenge - Dubbo CYMS v Bathurst St Pat's
11.45am: Reserve Grade Premiers Challenge - Dubbo CYMS v Bathurst Panthers
1.25pm: Tom Nelson Under 18s Western Premiership Grand Final - Bathurst St Pat's v Nyngan Tigers
3pm: Peter McDonald Premiership Grand Final - Dubbo CYMS v Forbes Magpies
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.