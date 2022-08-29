Dubbo CYMS' League Tag side isn't hiding their ambitions to be the best team in Western NSW after taking out the Group 11 Grand Final on Sunday.
CYMS defeated rivals Macquarie Raidettes in the final with Madi Crowe and Alahna Ryan starring in the match which finished with a 16-6 scoreline.
CYMS coach Nick Wilson knows there is still work to be done for the side after they overcame a slow first half before turning it on late in the match.
"As we said we are going to enjoy today but our big picture is to win the whole thing," he said.
"We want to be the best team in Western NSW so that's our goal, that's what we are aiming for."
Macquarie coach Kaitlyn Mason knows her side wasn't far away from pulling off the win.
"It was a tough one but the effort was there and they played to the final whistle," she said.
"I'm just extremely proud of the girls and how they conducted themselves as a team.
"We pushed them the whole game."
CYMS got on the board early in the first half as the game was in an arm wrestle for the opening part of the match.
Macquarie had the majority of possession and field position but couldn't get through CYMS' defence as halftime was blown with the score 6-0 in favour of the latter.
Isabella Attwater's try got Macquarie back in the match early in the second half before Crowe stood up.
Crowe made a key break down the righthand side of the field to open the Macquarie defence up before throwing a pass back inside which bounced up into Ryan's lap as the fullback raced away to score.
The CYMS playmaker then scored a try of her own in the dying minutes of the match which all but sealed the victory for her side.
Following the match, Wilson thought his side wasn't at their best but was impressed with how well they played without the ball.
"I'm really proud of the girls, they are just a good group of girls," he said.
"We've got a good mix there, they are only young. We've got our 16 and 17-year-olds there then we have our core base, we just have had a really good year.
"Today we didn't play great but we tagged our asses off. They had 70 per cent of the ball, the bounce of the ball didn't go our way and we couldn't get any of the 50-50 calls but that's footy."
Typically in grand finals, key players step up and Wilson couldn't help but single a few key members of his squad he thought were brilliant.
"Madi Crowe's break there, I think we were only in their half once in the first half, her break then 40/20 there was outstanding," he said.
"I thought Matilda Montague was outstanding for us again today, for her first year of league tag I think she was exceptional.
"Brooke Williams' try in the first half was great and you need those sorts of plays to win.
"We've just got a really good core there and they are all on the same page."
For Macquarie, there is no doubt playing in the grand final will benefit the side going forward and Mason believes they could be a force in the competition for years to come.
"It's an unreal experience, we've had one that's 30 years old and one who is 24 but the rest of them are only 17, 18 and 19," she said.
"All I can say is this is the start of it."
In her first year with the club, Mason admitted to loving her experience with Macquarie and can't wait to see what the side accomplishes next.
"The club has shown us so much support and they are very family orientated, the support they have shown for me and the girls this year has been amazing," she said.
"I'm very thankful for that and I'm excited to see where it goes."
CYMS will now face the Group 10 Champions Bathurst St Pats at Apex Oval on Sunday to see who is truely the best team in Western NSW.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
