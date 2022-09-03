You'll have a hard time finding a more dramatic game of rugby league in Western NSW this year after Narromine Jets took out the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League Under 16s title on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets took in Nyngan Tigers in the final and the sides went through a full 60-minute game followed by a 10-minute golden point period which resulted in the scores still being tied.
However, a late try to Narromine in continuous golden point sealed a 30-26 win for the Jets in slippery conditions at Apex Oval.
Following the match, Narromine coach Nick Clarke was understandably lost for words after what he witnessed.
"What a game," he said.
"Full credit to Nyngan with how they played all year, they came from fourth to make the grand final and show us a game like that."
While his side may have just fallen short, Nyngan coach Jackson William-Hedges admitted it was a massive effort for the Tigers to make the final after the position they were in before the season.
"To be honest at the start of the year we nearly folded to even make the grand final is a massive achievement," he said.
"For a grand final like to be like, it's one for the ages.
"It could've went either way, we just blew our chances and they took theirs.
"Narromine has been the benchmark for the last few years so they deserved their win."
It was the Tigers who started off the game strong as Jack Finlay crossed over early to get Nyngan on the board, with Cooper Black adding the extras.
With his side on the back foot, Darby Gordon stepped up and the Narromine fullback soon scored a four-pointer of his own as the Jets hit back.
Gordon converted his own try and suddenly the score was 6-all after not even 10 minutes.
Another quick Narromine try flipped the match on its head as the Jets soon had all the momentum which resulted in a third try of the side.
Tayte McNeill barged his way over to score and with a successful conversion from Gordon, the Jets soon rapidly established a 16-6 lead.
But as the Tigers have shown this year, you can never count them out.
Toby Cosgrove took it upon himself to help the Tigers and managed to find his way over the try line right on half-time.
Black's kick narrowly missed the post as the Jets led 16-10 at the break.
Nyngan needed a spark coming out of the break and found it through Mason Rope.
The Tigers lock got his side back in the match and with a successful conversion, it was 16-all in no time.
Nyngan continued to roll on when Jayden Dunn scored a converted try but this game still had a few twists and turns left.
Narromine hit back with a converted try of their own before Diminikye Weatherell hit back with a try as the score soon read 26-22 in Nyngan's favour.
Just seconds remained on the clock when a kick was pounced on by Gordon for a try to level the game up and give the fullback a chance to win the game for his side.
Unfortunately, the kick went wide and the score was locked up at 26-all.
Ten minutes of extra time followed and neither side could score.
Both teams had shots at field goals but as time expired several players fell to the ground in exhaustion.
Continuous extra time was then upon us and Nyngan had the first big chance of the period when Black lined up for a penalty goal attempt 30 minutes out right in front of the posts.
But the kick collided with the posts and the Jets breathed a sigh of relief until a silly error gave the Tigers another chance.
Luckily for Narromine nothing became of Nyngan's shot at the line and soon Ashton Coleman would make a play he would never forget.
The Jets second-rower beat three Tigers defenders and found himself in space before racing away to score in front of the crowd to seal the win for Narromine.
After roughly 20 minutes of golden point, Clarke said it was tough to watch his side go through the experience.
"She was heart-wrenching, she was hard but they pulled through," he said.
Gordon and Rory Miller-Coen were particularly impressive around the ruck for Narromine but their coach conceded it was a team effort to get such a close win.
"They are pretty strong all over the park," he said.
"We had a good year so to win the grand final tops it off.
"It's good, it's real good to see."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
