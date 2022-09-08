Daily Liberal

Dubbo CYMS under 18s star Latrell Fing was named winner of the Tom Nelson Medal

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS under 18s halfback Latrell Fing (right) was awarded the Tom Nelson Medal. Picture by Amy McIntyre

He's one of the brightest stars in the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s and Latrell Fing's efforts were rewarded last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.