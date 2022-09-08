He's one of the brightest stars in the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s and Latrell Fing's efforts were rewarded last week.
Fing won the Tom Nelson Medal for Player of the Year for the Western Under 18s competition and was presented with the award by Nelson's son Marty on Grand Final Day.
Advertisement
Masterminding the Dubbo CYMS attack, Fing was a standout in the new Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Premiership, finishing as the competition's top point-scorer.
A quite young man, Fing admitted he was happy to win the competition's player of the year and can't wait to play again next season.
"I'm very proud, I worked hard all year and was stoked I got it," he said.
It was also Fing's first year in the under 18s, meaning he can line up for CYMS once again in 2023 as will the bulk of the side from this season.
CYMS finished as minor premiers after the regular season but were knocked out in the preliminary final by Nyngan Tigers, who eventually went on to defeat Bathurst St Pats on their way to the title.
Fing felt they were "unlucky" against Nyngan but said he liked the Western-wide competition and the chance to play against clubs from Group 10.
"It was good, it was pretty exciting having the two competitions joining," he said.
"I enjoyed it."
Coached by former CYMS playmaker Tom Yeo, Fing is hoping the Fishies' mentor is in charge next season.
READ ALSO:
"They were good, it was a good experience all year," he said.
"I had fun with them and hope they coach again next year."
A player who stood up when his side needed him the most, one of the recent Tom Nelson Medal winners' best plays came in the qualifying final against Cowra.
With CYMS down by four points, the siren sounded as Fing crossed over to score a brilliant individual try before he lined up for the shot a goal to seal the win.
Apex Oval was silent as Fing lined up and eventually nailed the kick.
It is those big moments the youngster wants more of going forward.
Advertisement
"I love those moments and it's what you always dream of," he said.
"The crowd went really quiet and (exploded) when I kicked it, I love the atmosphere."
A career in footy is something Fing hopes can blossom in the future while cracking CYMS' reserve or first-grade sides is also on his list of goals.
"I'll do that and have a crack with them," he said.
With the season now all but over, Fing will have just one game in 2022 after being named in Trevor Mawhinney's Group 11 Under 18s side to take on Group 10 in just over a week's time.
Wellington's Justin Toomey-White also received an award on grand final day.
Advertisement
The Cowboys captain-coach was named the Peter McDonald Premiership Player of the Year for 2022, beating out Bathurst St Pats star Hayden Bolam for the honour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.