Two of the most important figures in the recent history of Dubbo Turf Club will be honoured at Sunday's $100,000 Gold Cup meeting.
This year will mark the first time the day's feature sprint has been run since being renamed the Vince Gordon Flying Handicap while the jockeys room and the medal for the day's top jockey have been dedicated to Greg Ryan.
Gordon was the previous general manager of the club and died in March of this year after a battle with cancer.
"Obviously everyone is well aware of the impact that Vince Gordon had during his time as general manager," current Dubbo Turf Club general manager, Sam Fitzgerald, said.
"The club is in such a positive position because of his leadership and dedication throughout those years. This is a very small token of our appreciation for all he and his family did.
"One of the marquees we'll have (on Sunday) will have a lot of the Gordon family and friends. We're looking forward to having them and commemorating what a fantastic guy and general manager Vince was."
Champion bush jockey Greg Ryan will also be in attendance on Sunday.
Having ridden his last race in December 2020, Ryan officially retired in June 2021 and finished as one of the best in Australia.
The Dubbo hoop rode a remarkable 4035 winners across his career, placing him second in the Australian racing recorded books behind Robert Thompson.
Jockeys will be awarded 3-2-1 points across all the races on Gold Cup Day, with the rider receiving the most points being awarded the Greg Ryan Medal by the man himself.
"Greg is one of the most winningest jockeys in the history of racing in Australia so that's a feat that probably won't be achieved in our lifetime," Fitzgerald said.
"Again, it's a very small token of our appreciation for Greg's dedication to the industry and we're really glad he accepted our invitation to initiate the Greg Ryan Medal and the naming of the Greg Ryan jockeys' room."
The Dubbo track was rated a Heavy 9 on Friday morning but with little rain expected on Saturday or Sunday an upgrade could be in line.
Fitzgerald added he was hopeful of a bumper crowd trackside after racegoers were hit hard by the COVID pandemic in recent years.
A number of marquees have been booked, with major sponsor Dubbo City and Gilgandra Toyota set to be well-represented on the day.
"We're expecting a big crowd and hoping the weather is good," Fitzgerald said.
"Obviously in 2020 and 2021 we weren't able to have a crowd because of COVID restrictions and we're very much looking forward to hosting everyone and having a great day's racing."
The first of eight races on Sunday is at 1.10pm.
