Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Macquarie Raider and Nyngan Tiger Clayton Couley has joined the Albury Thunder

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crete Waaka (left) and Clayton Couley are out to make a big impression with Albury Thunder in Group Nine. Picture by James Wiltshire

Group Nine rugby league club Albury Thunder has signed a monster outside back who prefers to trample rather than run around opponents, along with a workhorse forward who played NSW Country under 18s with Penrith premiership player Charlie Staines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.