The Dubbo Demons savoured soaring highs and endured crushing lows during the AFL Central West preliminary finals on Saturday.
The women's side secured a place in yet another grand final after producing a defensive masterclass in its victory over the Bathurst Bushrangers but there was to be no such joy for the men's Tier 1 side.
A barnstorming finish to the match wasn't enough for the men's side and they finished just 10 points off the Bathurst Giants.
A slow start proved costly for the Tier 1 side as the Giants kicked seven goals in the opening quarter and raced out to a 7.2.44 to 3.0.18 win early on.
"We started a bit slow. We have ourselves to blame for that," Tier 1 player and Demons president Tom Skinner said.
"It looked like we were coming home with a wet sail and were going to take it for a minute there but it wasn't to be and the Giants did well to hang on."
The Demons finished the regular season in equal second with the Bathurst Giants on points but were relegated to third - and therefore missed hosting rights for the prelim - on percentages.
Having the match played at South Dubbo Oval could have made a huge amount of difference on Saturday but Skinner said the side loaded with potential only has itself to blame after ending up on the losing side in numerous close matches this year.
"We've always said we've been building for a few years and this season we had the cattle there. We just didn't put it together," he said.
As dejected as the men were on Saturday, there was still joy in seeing the women's team secure a place in the grand final.
After just missing out on the minor premiership to the Bathurst Giants, the Demons women took on a Bushrangers side which had defeated them in the final round in Saturday's knockout clash.
The defence of the Demons made all the difference in the preliminary final as the Bushrangers weren't able to score a single point through the first three quarters. The Dubbo side booted three goals in that time to set up a handy lead and they didn't let the foot off in the final term.
The final score read 5.3.33 to 1.1.7 and it sets up another bumper clash with the Giants.
"They and the Giants have had some really good games this season and have been neck and neck," Skinner said.
"It would be a toss of a coin, that one. I'd love to think our girls could get up but the Giants do have a good squad. I think it will be who wants it more on the day."
Skinner was in the process of organising supporters to make the trip to Saturday's grand final day on Tuesday and he's hopeful there will be a flood of blue, red and yellow to cheer on the Peter Martinoli-coached women's team.
A premiership win for the women on Saturday would be the highlight of another promising year for the Dubbo club.
As much as there's a feeling the Tier 1 side underachieved, seeing the women maintain their status as one of the top teams in the region while watching the men's Tier 2 team and junior players develop has been a real positive for the club.
A number of Dubbo Junior AFL male and female players made senior debuts this season while the men's Tier 2 team made the finals for the first time since that competition was reinstated.
"We're building," Skinner said.
"We're no longer there to just make up the numbers. We're competitive and pushing for that top spot."
The women's grand final is at 12.30pm at Bathurst's George Park on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
