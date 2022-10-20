PCYC Dubbo's new home is on its way to becoming a reality, several years after being announced.
It seems the organisation location here in Dubbo will finally be on the move to the Dubbo Sporting Hub after the development was recently approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
PCYC Dubbo will likely be the first organisation to make use of the multi-million dollar facility which should provide children with the chance to be safe in a state of the art building.
PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle admitted it was not just the Dubbo arm of the business who were excited about using the facility.
"Enormous excitement runs right through the PCYC, its Police partners, local indoor sports associations, including schools and State Sports Associations that will take PCYC and the community well into the future through our mission and first-class indoor sport and recreation facilities," he said.
"This will be a true multi-purpose facility across numerous sports."
NSW Rugby, Cricket NSW, AFL Central West and Tennis NSW have all expressed about using the facility as has Basketball NSW.
It looks as if the Dubbo Rams will move their home matches to the facility going forward after several years of being hosted at Dubbo Sportsworld.
The sporting hub is planned to be out at the current Charles Sturt University campus near Dubbo College Senior Campus and could be huge for sport in town.
While PCYC NSW will benefit from the new facility, Teakle believes there will be a lot on offer for a range of different organisations.
"The location is part of a master planned sports hub," he said.
"The PCYC will provide the indoor facilities for basketball, netball, futsal, gymnastics, boxing, fitness, multi-purpose spaces for active and passive recreation in group fitness, pilates, yoga etc.
"The masterplan includes sporting fields, tennis courts, synthetic grass sports, etc all fit for purpose in local, regional and state level competition."
It is certainly an exciting development for PCYC, Teakle said waiting since 2018 when the project was announced has been difficult to keep faith that a project of this magnitude would happen.
"It's been very challenging through the project realisation with rising construction costs finding a path forward with CSU on the land which the sports hub will be developed," he said.
"CSU and PCYC are now very close to agreeing the key terms of a long lease. Additional funding in being sought to tackle the rising costs of construction."
