From running around at Apex Oval to representing their country, Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton have both come a long way.
The pair of St Johns juniors will make their Australian Kangaroos debuts this weekend against Scotland after being named by coach Mal Meninga in his starting 13 and become the first players from Dubbo to represent their country since Andrew Ryan.
Both Yeo and Burton sat out of Australia's opening match of the Rugby League World Cup against Fiji, with the Kangaroos showing why they are the competition favourites winning 42-8.
One man who has seen Yeo, Burton and Orange's Jack Wighton develop into Australian representatives is Paul Loxley.
The Group 11 secretary believes Meninga will pick a team to win the World Cup regardless of how they are playing leading in.
"I read the paper each day and Mal was always going to pick his team," he said.
"He wasn't worried about form or whatever which is good."
Along with Yeo and Burton, the Central West will be represented by Wighton as well while Temora's Liam Martin has also been named to make his debut.
The quartet's selection means four out of the starting 13 Australian players hail from the Western area, something which has Loxley pleased.
"It's really good to see the local boys doing well," he said.
"I class Liam Martin as a bloke from out here, they might not be in our group but by god, there is some good footballers amongst the kids we've produced."
Burton and Wighton will partner each other in the centres, with the former a chance to be on the same side as his Bulldogs teammate Josh Addo-Carr.
After making his NSW State of Origin debut earlier this season, Loxley believes Burton could be a mainstay in representative football for the next decade.
"I think Matty is going to go on to bigger and better things, especially when he gets a better forward pack around him," he said.
"How's he going to go when he is not the go-to guy."
Having not played since winning his second NRL Grand Final, Yeo will start at lock, a position Loxley is confident the Penrith co-captain can cause a lot of damage from.
"If they aren't given instruction to play differently, it will be the only thing that could impact them," he said.
"With Isaah playing lock, I think they will just run rampant.
"It's so hard to pick against him because he is big, strong and can throw the ball either side.
"He is an instant go forward, when he plays for Penrith he gives their halves so much time."
Australia will take on Scotland at Coventry at 5:30am (AEDT).
