They say a win is a win regardless of the margin and it was the narrowest of victories for Michael Lunn's Yak at Bathurst on Tuesday.
The Lunn-trained gelding took out the Epiroc Benchmark 58 Handicap (2000m) in a photo finish from For Da Boys.
With regular rider Jeff Penza in the saddle, the duo combined to power home late to steal the win.
Following the race, Penza told Sky Thoroughbred Central Yak showed a lot of competitiveness to kick home strongly towards the line.
"He's not a horse you can drag back," he said.
"He took a half-length off us, just having some tempo.
"There is no point fighting the horse so I just let him go.
"That's where he likes it, he likes to turn it and he had two horses go around him then got going again."
Jumping out of barrier six, Yak ($7) got off to a strong start as did Garry Lunn's Careering Away ($9) with the pair trading the lead for the first half of the two-kilometre-long race.
George Hoy's Rhythmo ($151) looked to be catching the leaders as they readied to head around the final bend but ultimately dropped back off the pace.
It wasn't the case for Brave Boy ($2.70) and For Da Boys ($7.50) with the pair quickly pushing to the front as the former took the lead.
Yak and Penza looked to be settling for a minor place before the gelding showed a remarkable burst of speed to power home late along with For Da Boys with the pair centimetres apart.
Yak narrowly got his head out ahead in front of Wayne Martyn's For Da Boys to take the win while Brave Boy ran third.
When asked for his thoughts on the photo finish, Renza admitted he was confident the gelding had done enough to get the victory.
"I was sure he won, he just stuck his head out," he said.
"He's got a good head so to his credit he really put in."
Tuesday's win was the gelding's second in 2022 after winning at Warren back in June while he bounces back from a less-than-impressive run at Dubbo last week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
