He may have nominated her for the wrong race but John Lew is confident Candi can produce a strong performance at the Dubbo Showground on Friday night.
The Lew-trained filly will be in action at Dubbo as the Showground hosts the Happy Birthday Deb Arnold Pace (2120m).
Running against much more experienced horses, Candi ($8) will be still one to watch and Lew said he hopes she can hold her own.
"I actually put her in the wrong race, I wanted to have her in the local race," he said.
"It will be alright, she's only a two-year-old but the hardest part is she is going against horses who have won 10 races.
"It's her first time over the distance so we will see how she goes."
While he is solely focused on the upcoming Dubbo meeting, Lew also has one eye on the upcoming NSW Breeders Challenge Blue final at Menangle.
Based on money won over the past year, four $100,000 races are held for colts and geldings along with fillies aged both two and three years old.
Currently sitting in with a real shot at making the final, Lew hopes Candi can continue her strong form after winning two of four starts to date.
"I think she's number seven in the Breeder Challenge Blue Series which is run at Menangle," he said.
"It's based on dollars won and she's ranked seven but she hasn't been racing while a few others have.
"I'd like her to get a few more dollars so she can get a run in it because down there she is up against her own age."
Both of the filly's wins came at Dubbo Showground and with rain around leading into the meeting, things could get tricky for the whole field.
But for Lew, he knows long-time driver John O'Shea will do a great job on Candi should he make it to Dubbo.
"I hope he is (coming), he only has the one drive and it's a long way to come in the wet for the one drive," he said.
"I'm deadset hoping he comes, he is a very good reinsman and a good driver plus he knows her."
The Happy Birthday Deb Arnold Pace (2120m) boasts a wide open field with runners such as Kyle Shannon ($6.50), Glenferrieman ($2) and Grinfaron ($6.50) all looking like contenders.
Later in the night, Steve Turnbull will have a pair of chances TAB Venue Mode Pace (2120m) with Bettor Keppel ($5.50) and Joes Redemption ($7.50) both to run in the fifth race of the evening.
Dubbo's eight-race meeting is scheduled to start at 5:55pm.
