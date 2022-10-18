A brilliant all-round performance from the Western Plains Outlaws under 18s has led them to a comfortable 42-run victory over Central West on Sunday at No.1 Oval.
Playing on a tricky pitch, the Outlaws managed 4/127 from their 20 overs before restricting the visitors to just 5/85 in the win.
Coached by Brad Cox and Will Lindsay, the Outlaws side featured several rising stars who regularly play in the RSL Whitney Cup competition and showed their class with both bat and ball.
Following the victory, Cox couldn't really fault his side's efforts in all three facets of the game.
"It was good for the young boys to get a crack first up," he said.
"They played reasonably well, they batted, bowled and fielded really well.
"They did well considering we haven't played much cricket because of the wet weather."
Several of the Outlaws batters got starts but only Ted Murray (39) managed to make a strong score while Anthony Atlee (21), Hugh Sienkiewicz (27 not out) and Fletcher Hyde (19) also contributed.
For Central West, Connor Whale was impressive with the ball taking 2/26 from his overs while Liam Cain (1/16) and Cooper Martin (1/9) were economical.
In reply, Central West's run chase never really got going as regular wickets fell to keep the hosts in control.
Kayne Veney was the first man to go when he was trapped in front by Ryan Goodsell for 7 before Lachlan Rummans removed the dangerous Blake Kreuzberger.
Goodsell was at it again shortly after with Charlie Tink departing for four as Central West were in trouble at 3/34.
Eli Morris (18) and Flynn Taylor (19) were patient but couldn't keep the scoreboard ticking over as the Outlaws' bowlers keep their foot on the throat.
Both batsmen were later removed by Tyson Deebank and Jai Reeves respectively as Central West ended their innings well short of the total.
In their first real representative match of the season, Cox thought his side was a bit under par on a traditionally great ground for batting.
"It was just a bit slow, they obviously haven't been able to put the work in on the wickets this year," he said.
"I thought 140 or 150 was probably a good score, we were a bit under what I wanted but it turned out to be a good score.
"They didn't really look like getting on top of us or chasing the runs."
But with that being said, the Outlaws co-coach felt his side did well enough with the ball and in the field to keep control of the match.
"You need a bit of pace coming through to get the consistency to hit the ball through the line which I think this pitch is pretty up and down," he said.
"Batting was a bit harder than what it looked."
Meanwhile, the two under 16s sides from the respective franchises battled at No.3 Oval and this time it was Central West who got the win.
Murray Staines' knock of 53 was the highlight for Central West as they managed to make 4/124 from their 20 overs.
In reply, Outlaws opener Ewan Moody hit a patient 52 with Jack Milne making 25 not out but it wasn't enough as they finished their innings at 3/112.
