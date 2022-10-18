Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Western Plains Outlaws under 18s defeated Central West

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brilliant all-round performance from the Western Plains Outlaws under 18s has led them to a comfortable 42-run victory over Central West on Sunday at No.1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.