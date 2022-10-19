The Dubbo Athletics Club couldn't have asked for better weather conditions last week as they launched their 65th season. And this year, a "record number" of children have signed up to take part in the Little Athletics program.
"We're back above pre-COVID numbers which is super. We're very pleased, we're hoping that we'll grow above 300 members in the next week or so, we haven't seen that many in a very long time," said club president Steve Gamble.
"It's been challenging in the last couple of years trying to get kids out and active and into sport. When you're living in lockdown you're forced into technology so now we're out of that there's a real big focus on trying to get kids out and active and running and jumping again."
The first week of the Little Athletics calendar last Friday evening saw boys and girls in the Under 6 to Under 10 age groups take part in three events each including long jump, discus, shot put and vortex as well as 70 to 400 metre sprints.
Girls and boys in the Under 11 to Under 17 age groups competed in field events including high jump, discus, triple jump, long jump, javelin and shot put and took to the track for 100 metre sprints and 1,500 metre runs.
This season is set to be an exciting one for the club, says Mr Gamble, as it's the club's 65th season of athletics and the club will be hosting some major events on the state athletics calendar.
In January they'll be hosting the 2023 NSW Country Championships and in March they'll be hosting the NSW State Combined Little Athletics carnival.
"We're one of the oldest sporting clubs in Dubbo - quite a few are celebrating 50 years but not many will be celebrating 65 years quite yet. It's a big milestone," said Mr Gamble.
"Combining the carnivals with our 65th season, the work that the executive have done to secure these events for the city is not only fantastic for the club but for Dubbo as well. There'll be in excess of 1,000 athletes at the state combined event."
"We want to make Dubbo the regional destination for athletics in country Australia. We have a great facility and our goal is to be very focused on growth."
With the weather forecast looking ominous for this weekend and heavy rain events expected to continue through spring and into summer, Mr Gamble said the club will be crossing their fingers for as much good weather as they can get.
"There are things we can put in place - because we have a state-of-the-art facility we do have the option to run track events unaffected but it's once we get into those field events where it's a bit harder to do," he said.
"We'll be taking a bit of a 'wait and see' approach each week. But we do have a number of large carnivals coming up so we need to get as much practice as we can be for those events."
Although the Little Athletics season has started, the Dubbo Athletics Club is still welcoming more sign ups. All the details about registration can be found on the club's website.
"The more the merrier. We want every kid in Dubbo to be a part of what we have to offer," said Mr Gamble.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
