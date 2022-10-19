Daily Liberal
'Record numbers' sign up for Little Athletics at Dubbo Athletics Club this year

By Allison Hore
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:08am, first published 3:00am
A Little Athletics participant takes part in the high jump as the Dubbo Athletics Club's 65th season begins. Picture supplied

The Dubbo Athletics Club couldn't have asked for better weather conditions last week as they launched their 65th season. And this year, a "record number" of children have signed up to take part in the Little Athletics program.

