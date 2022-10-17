Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Club Dubbo hosted the first ever Western High School Bowls competition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:02am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the best high school bowling teams from around the Western area converged on Club Dubbo's greens on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.