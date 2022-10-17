Some of the best high school bowling teams from around the Western area converged on Club Dubbo's greens on Monday.
Club Dubbo held the first ever Western Region Secondary Schools competition with 22 teams entering but none could defeat Nyngan 1 who took out the $1000 tournament.
Nyngan teacher Cora Milligan had nothing but praise for her winning triple team of students.
"I'm very proud, they did really well,"
"Shelby (Powell) has played for state, Tyson (Deebank) plays regularly and Connor (Bulloch) has only been playing for a week.
"They worked really well together."
READ ALSO:
Teams played 2 x bowl triples, with a three match round robin series taking place on Monday to determine the place of the top eight.
Nyngan narrowly made the final after defeating one of the teams from Dubbo College and set up a mouth-watering clash with Coonabarabran in the final.
With the score locked at 1-a-piece, Nyngan's Shelby Powell produced a clutch play to seal the win for her school.
The victory for Nyngan presents them with a share of $1000 which will go to the school for educational purposes while the school also one the first perpetual trophy which was presented to them by Club Dubbo's Glenn Morrison.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.