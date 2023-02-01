Daily Liberal
Mayor Mathew Dickerson wants the community to submit more nominations for Australia Day awards

Updated February 2 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 10:00am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson at the 2023 Dubbo Australia Day ceremony. Picture by Belinda Soole

Residents might have noticed that Dubbo didn't have a young citizen of the year for 2023 while Wellington didn't have a sportsperson of the year.

