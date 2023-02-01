A stolen car was found on fire at South Dubbo Oval

A stolen vehicle was found on fire in the middle of South Dubbo Oval around midnight on Wednesday, February 1.
Around 9am on Tuesday, January 31, emergency services were called to a business on River Street Dubbo, following reports of a break and enter and stolen vehicles.
On arrival, officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District were told that two vehicles had allegedly been stolen, and another two were damaged.
Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Approximately 12.30am on Wednesday, February 1, officers were called to South Dubbo Oval after reports of a vehicle on fire.
NSW Fire and Rescue attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Following subsequent inquiries, it was revealed the vehicle on fire was one of the vehicles reported stolen.
An investigation into the incident continues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
