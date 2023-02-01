Daily Liberal
A stolen car was found on fire at South Dubbo Oval

By Ciara Bastow
February 1 2023 - 12:25pm
The stolen and burnt car was extinguished at midnight on Wednesday, February 1. Picture Tom Barber

A stolen vehicle was found on fire in the middle of South Dubbo Oval around midnight on Wednesday, February 1.

