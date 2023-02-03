Daily Liberal
Labor Government promises Dubbo will be a top priority for water infrastructure funding

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
February 3 2023
Rose Jackson is putting Dubbo at the top of the list for water infrastructure. Picture supplied

Dubbo will be at the top of the list for water infrastructure funding should a Labor government be elected, NSW Shadow Minister for Water Rose Jackson has said.

