Shomari the giraffe calf born at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Newsroom
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
The new calf has been named Shomari, which in Swahili means forceful. Picture supplied

The baby boom at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo has continued, with a new giraffe calf now on display.

