MP Dugald Saunders makes his stance on Dubbo's water issues clear

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
February 3 2023 - 5:00am
Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government is committed to helping councils with infrastructure issues they may have. Picture Jude Keogh

Whether or not Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders would provide funding for the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant if he was elected into power again remains uncertain, but he has said the NSW government provides ongoing technical and financial support to councils.

