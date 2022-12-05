Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council states tap water safe to drink despite 'earthy smell'

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 5:08pm
Dubbo Regional Council has stated water is safe to drink despite an odour for parts of the city. File picture

Dubbo Regional Council has stated the water in the city remains safe to drink despite some areas dealing with an "earthy smell".

