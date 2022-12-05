Dubbo Regional Council has stated the water in the city remains safe to drink despite some areas dealing with an "earthy smell".
Council released a statement on Monday afternoon announcing the tap water in some parts of the city was emitting an odour.
It stated poor raw water quality coming from the Macquarie River into the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant following the recent flooding situation has caused the smell.
Council has been in contact with NSW Health and alerted them to the situation.
The water produced at the John Gilbert Treatment Plant has met the required control points for provision of safe drinking water and it is therefore suitable for all consumption.
Treatment on the water has been maintained to the highest level and council stated the smell is improving.
The smell incident comes after the bulk of the city was left without drinkable water for more than a month earlier in the year.
Dubbo was placed on a boil water alert in July after the city's water treatment plant produced water above the 0.5 percent turbidity threshold for 10 hours.
Council flushed the system twice, but NSW Health imposed an even stricter 0.1 per cent threshold for old and new water coming in, which forced the long wait for drinkable water to again flow from household taps.
It was later discovered that the same water had not been fluoridated for more than three years.
The increase in turbidity was a direct result of significant rainfall.
'More resilient' treatment processes were promised after council met with the state government following the boil water alert.
