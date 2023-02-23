Shopping trolleys, large household items like TVs and mattresses, and general plastic waste are just some of the items Dubbo RiverCare Group expects to find when cleaning-up the Macquarie River this Clean Up Australia Day.
Members of the group are appealing to the community to help them collect rubbish from the river and its surrounds on Sunday, May 5 - or pick another area of Dubbo and register their own clean-up on the Clean Up Australia website.
Annette Priest, Dubbo RiverCare Group Secretary, said the group would be working with volunteers from OzFish as well as school students and community members to clean-up the corridor between the LH Ford and Emile Seriser bridges on the western and eastern sides of the river.
"Following the cleanup we will be hosting a BBQ in the park area behind the Visitors Information Centre to thank the volunteers as well as collating the rubbish collected for pickup by council staff," she said.
This year, the group is expecting to collect more rubbish from trees due to the floods.
"Unfortunately with the higher water levels we've seen a lot of refuse such as chemical drums come down the river," she said.
"What is getting less is the amount of bottles, cans and plastic containers that can be destined for the Return and Earn - it's had a great impression. We certainly encourage people to use this facility more."
Something the group would like to see less of is disposable nappies.
"Not only is it very unpleasant having to pick up a soiled nappy, it's also very unhygienic. Just think of that nappy ending up in the river with the contents of it washing around in the river," Ms Priest said.
The group will be focussing on the removal of household items that have collected around the river such as furniture, car tyres, TV sets and bedding.
Dubbo Regional Council will assist in removing the rubbish in their large truck.
Those wanting to join the clean up should meet at the park behind the Visitors Information Centre at 8am on Sunday, March 5.
Register your own community clean-up at www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
