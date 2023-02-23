Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with 29 offences after crime spree

By Newsroom
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the property seized. Image: NSW Police

Police have charged a man after an investigation into a string of alleged offences in Nyngan and Cobar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.