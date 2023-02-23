Man charged with 29 offences after crime spree

Police have charged a man after an investigation into a string of alleged offences in Nyngan and Cobar.
Following inquiries, Strike Force Schwinghammer police arrested a 27-year-old man in Nyngan at 3pm on Wednesday 22 February.
Police say a search warrant was executed at the home, where a large amount of suspected stolen property was located, consisting of power tools, ammunition, hunting equipment, a prohibited firearm, and prohibited drugs.
Read more:
The man was taken to Nyngan Police Station and charged with 29 offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Thursday 20 April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.