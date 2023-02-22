Students in many Dubbo schools are performing "well below" the national benchmark according to the latest NAPLAN data for schools, now available on the My School website.
On Tuesday morning, the My School website was updated for 2023 to include up-to-date demographic information on schools including attendance figures and the latest school-level NAPLAN data.
The data reveals students at many Dubbo schools are falling below the national benchmark in the assessed areas of reading, writing, spelling, grammar and numeracy.
READ ALSO
Cohorts at Bunninyong Public School, Dubbo College South Campus, Dubbo North Public School, Dubbo South Public School and Dubbo West Public School all fell "well below" the national benchmark in at least one key area of competency.
Comparison data was unavailable for Dubbo Christian School and Dubbo College Delroy Campus.
Dubbo schools with a greater percentage of students in the lowest quartile of Socio-Educational Advantage (SEA) - an indicator based on factors such as carers' education levels and school geographical location - and with a higher percentage of Indigenous students were more likely to fall below the national benchmark.
According to the latest update, 68 percent of Buninyong Public School students are considered in the bottom quarter for Socio-Educational Advantage (SEA) and only 4 percent fall within the top quarter. 59 percent of students at Buninyong are Indigenous.
In the 2022 NAPLAN exams, Buninyong Public School scored "well below" the benchmark for Australian schools in all areas.
When compared to students with a similar background, year 3 were "above" and year five were "well above" the benchmark in spelling. Students were close to benchmark for students of a similar background in all other areas.
At the Central West Leadership Academy, seven percent of students were considered in the bottom quartile of SEA while 34 percent were in the top quartile. 16 percent of the school's students were Indigenous.
Students in years 5, 7 and 9 sat for the NAPLAN exams last year at the school, with year 5 students "well above" students of a similar background and students across Australia in reading, writing and numeracy. Year 9 students at the school also scored "well above" the benchmark in all areas compared to schools across the country.
At Dubbo College South Campus, 50 percent of students were in the bottom quartile of SEA and 7 percent fell within the top quartile. 41 percent of students were Indigenous.
Year 7 students scored "above" the benchmark compared to students with a similar background in all areas except numeracy.
However, compared to schools across Australia, year 7 Dubbo College South students were "well below" standard in reading, writing and numeracy and "below" standard in spelling and grammar. Year 9 students were also "below" standard in these areas.
66 percent of Dubbo North Public School students were in the bottom quartile for SEA and only 3 percent were in the top quartile - this puts the school second to the bottom for SEA for mainstream schools in Dubbo. 53 percent of the school's students were Indigenous.
Year 5 students at Dubbo North were "above" the benchmark for students of a similar background in reading, spelling and grammar and well above the benchmark in writing.
However, compared to students across Australia, Dubbo North students in year 3 were "well below" the benchmark in all areas except writing and Year 5 students were "well below" the benchmark in all areas except spelling for which they were below.
At Dubbo Public School, 27 percent of students were within the bottom quartile of SEA and 17 percent were in the top quartile. A quarter - or 25 percent - of students at the school were Indigenous.
Year 3 students were "above" the benchmark for students of a similar background in writing, grammar and numeracy. Compared to all schools in Australia, Year 5 students were "below" the benchmark for spelling.
46 percent of Dubbo South Public School were considered within the bottom quartile of SEA and 8 percent of students were ranked as in the top quartile. Just over a third - 34 percent - of students at the school were Indigenous.
Year 3 students at Dubbo South Public School were above the benchmark for students of a similar background across all five areas and year 5 students scored above the benchmark in reading and numeracy.
Compared to schools nationally, year 5 students were "well below" the benchmark in all areas except numeracy where they were "below". Year 3 students fell below the benchmark in numeracy.
At Dubbo West Public School, 73 percent of students were in the bottom quarter of SEA while only 2 percent fell in the top quarter - this means the school has the lowest level of advantage in Dubbo.
Compared to students with similar backgrounds, Dubbo West students were "above" the benchmark for year 5 numeracy.
However, compared to schools across Australia, students fell "well below" the benchmark in every category except year 3 writing and numeracy and year 5 writing for which no comparison was available.
Only 9 percent of Macquarie Anglican Grammar School students fell in the bottom quartile of SEA and 32 percent ranked in the top quartile. 7 percent of the school's students were Indigenous.
As Macquarie Anglican Grammar School services kindergarten to year 12, students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 all took the NAPLAN test at the school last year.
Compared to students with a similar background, year 3 students scored "above" the benchmark in reading, writing and grammar and "well above" the benchmark in spelling and numeracy.
Students at the school also performed well when compared to schools nationwide.
Year 3 students scored "above" the benchmark in reading, writing and grammar and "above" the benchmark in spelling and numeracy. Year 5 students performed "above" the benchmark in writing and spelling but "below" in reading, and year 9 students were "above" in reading and writing.
At Orana Heights Public School, 50 percent of students were in the bottom quartile for SEA and only 6 percent fell within the top quarter. Almost half - 40 percent - of the school's students were Indigenous
In the NAPLAN exams for 2021, years 3 and 5 students at Orana Heights Public School fell "below" the national benchmark across all areas.
Compared to schools with students of a similar background, results were "well above" standard in year 5 reading and "above" standard in year 5 writing, grammar and numeracy and year 3 writing and numeracy.
18 percent of students at St John's Catholic Primary School fell in the bottom quartile for SEA and 21 percent were in the top quartile. Of the school's students, 17 percent were Indigenous.
Year 3 students at the school scored "above" the benchmark for students with a similar background in reading, spelling and numeracy and "well above" the benchmark in writing and grammar. Year 5 students were "above" the benchmark in writing and spelling.
Compared to all schools across the country, year 3 St John's students were "above" the benchmark in writing, grammar and numeracy.
In terms of SEA ranking at St John's College, 19 percent of students were in the bottom quartile and 21 percent were in the top quartile. 15 percent of all students at the school were Indigenous.
NAPLAN results at St John's College fell "below" the benchmarks for students with a similar background in year 7 reading and year 9 grammar and numeracy. Compared to schools across Australia, year 7 St John's College students were "below" the benchmark in reading and grammar.
12 percent of students at St Laurence's Catholic Primary School fell in the bottom quartile for SEA and 27 percent were in the top quartile. Of the school's students, 15 percent were Indigenous.
Year 3 students at the school ranked "well above" the benchmark for students of similar backgrounds in writing and "above" in numeracy. Year 5 students were above the benchmark in writing, spelling and numeracy.
Compared to students across Australia, St Laurence's students in year 3 and year 5 scored "above" the benchmark in all areas except for year 3 writing which was "well above" the benchmark.
At St Mary's Catholic Primary School, 17 percent of students were in the bottom quartile for SEA and 21 percent fell within the top quarter. 14 percent of the school's students were Indigenous.
Compared to students with a similar background, year 5 St Mary's students scored "above" the benchmark in all areas except for spelling where they were "well above". Year three students were "well above" the benchmark in writing.
Results were similar when compared to schools across Australia, with St Mary's students achieving "above" benchmark in Year 3 writing and Year 5 reading, writing, spelling and numeracy.
The percentage of students in the top quartile of SEA at St Pius X Catholic Primary School School was 19, with 20 percent in the top quartile. 16 percent of the school's student population were Indigenous.
Year 3 students at St Pius X Catholic Primary School score "above" the benchmark for students of similar backgrounds in reading, spelling and grammar and "well above" in writing. Year 5 students were "close to" the benchmark across all skill areas.
Compared to schools nationwide, year 3 students still performed well, scoring "above" benchmark in reading, writing, spelling and grammar. However, year 5 students fell "below" the benchmark in grammar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.