Have you ever scrolled through a real estate website and noticed how some of the homes are so perfectly presented - with beautiful furniture, plants and artwork on the walls - that they look like they've come out of a magazine?
Chances are, these properties have been 'staged', which is a term in the real estate industry that means professional stylists have brought furniture and art into the home, and set it up, for the sale process.
Staging a home when it goes to market makes it look its best, helps buyers see its potential, and, according to senior stylist Scott Sutcliffe, helps facilitate a quicker sale.
Mr Sutcliffe works at Mudgee-based property staging firm Perfectly Sorted, which has opened a new office - and will soon set-up a warehouse - in Dubbo.
He said property staging "stops people scrolling" when looking at houses online, giving your house "the edge above others".
"We do staging to make better sense of the space, and it helps buyers envisage themselves living in the home," Mr Sutcliffe told the Daily Liberal.
"It's really important for people to walk into the home with the furniture there so they can make an emotional connection with the place.
"Staging is a bit of a science - we don't style to any particular style, we try to attract the masses, so there is a big thought process in that to attract more buyers so it isn't polarised.
"What this also means is, you usually sell your home quicker, and for more."
Real estate agents are Perfectly Sorted's biggest customer-base, but home-owners also request the company's services.
"We do get plenty of vendors calling up ... seeing their houses aren't up to scratch from looking at other homes online, and they want to get the maximum potential for their investment," Mr Sutcliffe said.
Staging wasn't always a thing - it gained traction in the 1990s and has been growing since then. Mr Sutcliffe reckons the majority of houses for sale are staged these days - particularly in Sydney, where he began his career, and where he says staging is "a given".
The team saw a gap in the market in the central west, opening in Mudgee - and offering services to Dubbo - in 2018.
"There are so many people who want to invest in country towns from the big city and we want to catch their eye," Mr Sutcliffe said.
With today's housing downturn, "never has there been a more important time to make your home stand out from others", he said.
Mr Sutcliffe said the market was slowing more noticeably in Mudgee, however, with Dubbo's average selling rate sitting at around 30 days - which is considered quite quick.
"The Mudgee market has slowed down a bit because we have a lot more outside investors in [that] region," he said.
So, how does the staging process work?
It begins with a consultation and a quote, and then the team will work on a proposal. Furniture will be chosen from a large warehouse of items, and for which the organisation has multiple suppliers.
Installation takes a day - or two days if it's an extra-large home. Clients can choose six- or ten-week staging options to suit their budget, and when the home is sold, Perfectly Sorted will come back and collect the furniture "in a few hours".
IN OTHER NEWS
"At Perfectly Sorted, we are all passionate about what we do. We are passionate about making beautiful homes for our clients, and we're all about customer satisfaction," Mr Sutcliffe said.
As well as home staging, Perfectly Sorted also does home styling - "It can be anywhere from a full house fit-out to just a living room you want to spruce up with a bit of art and new cushions," Mr Sutcliffe said - and custom curtains and blinds, including rollers, romans, sheers and blockouts in a variety of fabrics.
The team will be looking to secure a warehouse in Dubbo to complement its new showroom later in the year, and employ more local staff.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.