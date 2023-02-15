Daily Liberal
Colour and creativity come to life at CraftAlive Dubbo

By Allison Hore
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian quilter Helen Godden with her quilt 'My Australia' at the CraftAlive expo in Dubbo last weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Convention Centre became a sea of colour last weekend when talented crafters and creatives from around Australia descended upon Dubbo for three huge days of classes, demonstrations and shopping.

