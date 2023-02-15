Colour and creativity come to life at CraftAlive Dubbo

The Dubbo Convention Centre became a sea of colour last weekend when talented crafters and creatives from around Australia descended upon Dubbo for three huge days of classes, demonstrations and shopping.
Now in its 28th year, CraftAlive is Australia's largest craft expo series. Each event features both local and national experts and is a chance for keen crafters to get their hands on the latest craft supplies, kits and equipment.
"It was great to kick off CraftAlive 2023 events with CraftAlive Dubbo. The craft community travelled far to attend, making it a very busy event," said event manager, Sally Taylor.
"There was a happy and creative buzz in the air and wonderful to see so many people getting hands on as well as making the most of the wide range of retailers."
Pride of place stretching along the wall of the convention centre was an exclusive display of a vibrant, 6.5 metre quilt called 'My Australia', sewn by award winning Australian quilter Helen Godden.
"Textile students from Dunedoo Central High School stopped by to take a look - I don't think they are planning a 6.5 metre quilt for their next project but they were impressed," said Ms Godden.
"[It's] great to see young interest in all things textiles and craft."
Among the exhibitors on the weekend were local businesses and craft groups including Fortunes and Fairies, Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters, Dubbo Embroiderer's Group, Dubbo Lace Group, Hand Weavers of NSW and Everything Country.
Dubbo locals who attended were also able to get hands-on with classes including embroidery, scrapbooking, card making, felting sewing and quilting.
