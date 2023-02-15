Danica Bunch's battle with breast cancer began long before she was ever diagnosed.
It was during the height of the Covid pandemic back in 2020 when the Orange woman's mother found out she had the disease.
"I'd just turned 40 and one of the first things I thought was 'should I get tested," Ms Bunch said.
But despite her willingness and want to get a mammogram, she said she was met with barriers.
"I didn't have any lumps, so I was told I was not high risk and that I shouldn't get tested," Ms Bunch said of the advice she was given after calling BreastScreen NSW.
"Obviously the Covid restrictions made it difficult to get access to things, but it was very much focused on over 50s early detection. Even if you get on the Breast Screen website now, you have to have a good reason to have a screen if you're under 40."
BreastScreen NSW free screening mammograms are only available to women aged 40 years and over and a person who ticks the box for being under 40 years of age is unable to book an appointment.
On the website's section for mammogram eligibility, it recommends women between the ages of 50 and 74 get a screening once every two years, but that screenings are "less effective" for those aged 40-49 and that breast screens "aren't encouraged" for those under 40.
It wasn't until Ms Bunch noticed a "slight indentation" towards the end of 2022 that she got tested.
"Had I got tested during (the Covid pandemic), it would have saved my life," she said.
"The thing that I found most sobering is every woman in those breast cancer waiting rooms, every woman was my age or younger and we all had the same story, that it was hard to get screened."
Asked how she felt about the current targeting of women over 50, Ms Bunch said: "It makes me so angry when you see these advertisements saying they do so much for early detection, but they're not, they're absolutely not.
"It feels like breast cancer is a big business that you're plugged in to. It makes you angry."
Working in public relations, Ms Bunch knows a thing or two about "how spin works" and as such, is campaigning to change the thought that breast cancer "is only for older women."
"It's been enormously challenging, because there is so much PR about how much support you'll receive, and I have not found any of the supports in the breast cancer space," she added.
She is also attempting to change the stigma attached to the word 'cancer'.
"Words people use to describe cancer aren't painting a very accurate picture of what people are dealing with. I still feel incredibly well, it's the stigma which has affected me the most," she said.
"Once you tell someone you have cancer, they probably look at me and think 'you don't look like it' but then they place their own perceptions on you. But it's not all the same and not everyone will go on the same journey. You really feel the pressure of the label of cancer."
A a spokesman for BreastScreen NSW said that eligibility for BreastScreen Australia programs is determined by the Australian Government Department of Health.
"All BreastScreen services, including BreastScreen NSW, are designed for well women with no symptoms of breast cancer. Any person experiencing symptoms, such as a lump, should see their GP without delay for diagnostic testing. Women at higher risk of developing cancer due to their family history of the disease, should also discuss their needs with their GP," the spokesman added.
"All women over 40 are welcome to book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW. However, BreastScreen NSW advises women aged 40-49 that their risk of breast cancer is lower and screening mammography is less effective in this age group. It is important that women in this age-group make an informed choice, in discussion with their doctor, about whether the benefit of screening outweighs any potential harms for them.
"As women under 40 are at lower risk of developing breast cancer, routine screening is not recommended. Breast density is higher in women under 40, making it harder for screening mammograms to detect small cancers.
"As screening mammography does not detect all breast cancers, women are encouraged to regularly check their breasts for changes and see their GP or health professional if they have any symptoms or concerns about their breast cancer risk."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
