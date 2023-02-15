Daily Liberal
Orange woman Danica Bunch advocating for change after cancer diagnosis

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated February 15 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:19pm
Danica Bunch was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Danica Bunch's battle with breast cancer began long before she was ever diagnosed.

