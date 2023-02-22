Daily Liberal
Minister Linda Burney in Dubbo to promote Voice to Parliament

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney with Aunty Margaret Walker in Dubbo's Victoria Park. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney visited Dubbo to raise awareness about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and ask residents to vote 'yes' in the referendum later this year.

