Transport NSW says an improved bus network is coming to Dubbo in 2023

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:27am, first published 5:00am
Dubbo buses are supposed to trial contactless payments early this year. Picture by Amy McIntyre.

Dubbo residents have spoken up about the lack of buses to the airport, not being able to use public transport on Sundays and uneasy access to available bus stops.

