In a marathon effort, volunteers at Dubbo's first Men's Mental Health Charity Car Wash on Saturday cleaned more than 90 cars to raise over $3,500 for mental health charity Tradies in Sight.
"There was such a good turnout, thank you to all of our sponsors and all of the volunteers. You guys killed it," Matt Bailey, organiser of the event and owner of Bailey Automotive Services, said.
Mr Bailey said he decided to organise the event as a way to raise awareness about mental health struggles faced by men and raise vital funds for a local charity working in the space.
"I've struggled with my mental health most of my life - I was in the army for 11 years so I've been through a lot of stuff," he said.
"So when I started my own business three or four months ago I decided why not utilise my skills to raise awareness in the town. I wanted to bring everyone together and do something good for the community."
While waiting for a wash, attendees were able to check out vintage vehicles at a show and shine, enjoy a sausage sizzle and enjoy live tunes from local muso Duncan Ferguson.
There was also a raffle on the day with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses on offer including vouchers for car related services, free gym memberships, supplement and protein powder packs, camping and sporting gear.
Mr Bailey said he was pleased with the amount of money raised and thanked the community for coming out in droves to support the event.
"Just a reminder if you are struggling with your mental health feel free to send us a message. We got you," he said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
