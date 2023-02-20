Daily Liberal
Charity car wash raises over $3500 for Tradies in Sight

By Allison Hore
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Jay Walsh and other volunteers clean a car at the Men's Mental Health Charity Car Wash. Picture by Belinda Soole

In a marathon effort, volunteers at Dubbo's first Men's Mental Health Charity Car Wash on Saturday cleaned more than 90 cars to raise over $3,500 for mental health charity Tradies in Sight.

