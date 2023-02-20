In the entertainment industry, Australia's Got Talent star Thomas Crane was dubbed "the best Freddie Mercury impersonator," and now it's Dubbo's turn to see why.
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody is Crane's new roadshow this year he and his band perform at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) at 8 pm on Saturday, February 25.
As Mercury in this tribute show, Crane in bleached jeans and a white t-shirt relive why Freddie is crowned by many as "the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock."
Thomas says he is "bringing back to life the visual excitement, sound, and stage energy that Mercury's fans have seen at Queen concerts."
For two and a half hours, Crane, originally from Edinburgh before moving to Australia in 1988, will front the show performing Mercury's greatest hits that will have everyone singing such as We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want to Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.
Australia's renowned music critic Molly Meldrum once quipped, "My God Freddie Mercury is alive and well he would have been very proud of that vocal performance".
Crane told the Daily Liberal it took him over three decades "to get it right".
"In my late twenties, I took opera lessons after a friend told me I sounded like Freddie Mercury. [After] over 50 shows each year, I keep my voice on point. [Since then] the energy I feel from the audience when I get on the stage is electric it pushes me to perform better," Crane said.
TV personality and actress Dannii Minogue reviewed Crane's shows saying, "That's the best Freddie Mercury impersonation I have seen, you rock" while pop singer Brian McFadden described Crane as "a great singer and an amazing showman".
Crane shot to fame in 2011 at Australia's Got Talent reality TV show, and before that had been performing tributes to Mercury for decades since a teenager in Edinburgh.
Mercury is "one of a kind and his talent was galactic" for Crane who has seemingly perfected Mercury's trademark stage presence and flamboyance, and more importantly the voice and the timbre.
"Not only did Freddie have a distinct voice, but he also wrote so many of the Queen's hits. He could play piano and guitar but many don't know he could play drums. He really was such a unique musician. I feel blessed to be able to keep his memory alive."
As for his audience, Crane is ecstatic to see his fans out west once again. He performed the Queen - The Magic tour at DRTCC in 2017.
"We love Dubbo, such a historic and interesting town. We had quite a number of children in our show last time and that's our favourite part, to bring up the new generation of Queen fans."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
