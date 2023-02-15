A shiny clean car for a good cause - that's what Bailey Automotive Services are promising with their first ever Men's Mental Health Charity Car Wash Day this Saturday.
Matt Bailey, owner of Bailey Automotive Services, said he decided to organise the event as a way to raise awareness about mental health struggles faced by men and raise vital funds for a local charity working in the space.
"I've struggled with my mental health most of my life - I was in the army for 11 years so I've been through a lot of stuff," he said.
"So when I started my own business three or four months ago I decided why not utilise my skills to raise awareness in the town. I wanted to bring everyone together and do something good for the community.
"It's not just about raising money but also about creating awareness."
All the money raised from the car wash will go directly to Tradies in Sight. Founded by carpenter of 20 years Bruno Efoti, Tradies In Sight is a local organisation dedicated to improving the mental well-being of tradies and their families.
At just $20 per car for a wash and dry, Mr Bailey said the car wash was "good value" for a "good cause".
While waiting for a wash, attendees will be able to enter a raffle, check out vintage vehicles at a show and shine, enjoy a sausage sizzle and enjoy live tunes from local muso Duncan Ferguson.
Some of the prizes up for grabs the raffle include vouchers for car related services, free gym memberships, supplement and protein powder packs, camping and sporting gear.
For the families, there'll also be a jumping castle, face painting and other fun activities to enjoy.
"Everything has been donated by local businesses in our community - so every bit of money we make will go to Tradies in Sight," Mr Bailey said.
"I'm overwhelmed with the support I've had for the event so far. We've got about 20 volunteers who are coming down to help throughout the day - we're expecting quite a big turn out.
"The police will even be bringing down all their patrol cars to get washed and get involved on the day."
Representatives from Tradies in Sight will be on hand to provide information and resources about mental health and how to take care of yourself and your loved ones.
The charity car wash will run from 10am to 3pm this Saturday, February 18, in the Dubbo RSL Club's car park.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
