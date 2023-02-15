Daily Liberal
Bailey Automotive Services to host charity car wash for Tradies in Sight

By Allison Hore
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
All the funds raised at the charity car wash will go to Tradies in Sight, founded by Bruno Efoti (inset). Picture (main) via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

A shiny clean car for a good cause - that's what Bailey Automotive Services are promising with their first ever Men's Mental Health Charity Car Wash Day this Saturday.

