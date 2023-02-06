Bruno Efoti knows there's no overnight fix to improve the mental health of our tradies, but every little bit counts in the battle to improve awareness about the support on offer.
Mr Efoti's organisation, Tradies in Sight, is needed just as much today as it was when it launched in Dubbo five years ago, and now Mr Efoti has a few more resources at his disposal to continue his important work.
Mr Efoti worked as a tradie for over 20 years and saw the stigma around mental health which prevented those in the industry - particularly men - from seeking support.
This year, he'll be able to help even more trades gain access to mental health services in the area, thanks to a NSW Government grant of $23,895.
The funding will allow Tadies In Sight to work closely with TAFE teachers in Dubbo to support the mental health and wellbeing of their students.
"Supporting more trades has been my passion to try to give them that extra support. They're trying so hard to get their certificate at the end of the four years but a lot are falling short in that space and they drop out," Mr Efoti said.
He said he felt there was a "slight decline" in the number of young people taking up trades and he thought lack of support could be a contributing factor.
He said the completion rate for trades training was "around 45 per cent for apprentices" which "explains the shortage of workers we have today".
"For us to continue going this way will mean we have less and less tradies available to fill our trade needs," Mr Efoti said.
"Nearly every day I get phone calls from different trade businesses asking if I know any young, fit tradies ready to work, and I'm saying some of the kids I know aren't ready to be at that place yet but they need some good health and wellbeing support - which is what we provide."
The grant money will go to The Inspection Pit, a program Tradies In Sight delivered to heavy and light vehicles students last year, and will now be expanded to other trades including carpenters, plumbers and electricians.
"Some apprentices will not be willing to engage with you first up, but knowing we're here, they turn up afterwards, when they feel comfortable to ask us for help," Mr Efoti said.
The cost-of-living crisis is only worsening mental health among many people in the industry.
"Young people have had to leave home and move to another place, for example Dubbo, and the living arrangement can be another layer of stress for them," Mr Efoti said.
The organisation aims to support young people and give them the skills to navigate issues themselves.
"We're not going to fix it and next week we won't have any mental health issues. But if we can be in the preventative place and support those young people when they it it and know when they advance through life they'll have the right skills to tackle whatever life throws at them," Mr Efoti said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said: "TAFE NSW gives apprentices the skills and the knowledge to ply their trade - Bruno gives them the tools to look after their mental health."
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
