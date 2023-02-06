Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Emergency services inundated with Nulla Road permit burn calls

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orana fire inspector is asking the community to please be smart about reporting fires, following "rubberneckers" and an inundation of calls about a permit burn on Nulla Road on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.