An Orana fire inspector is asking the community to please be smart about reporting fires, following "rubberneckers" and an inundation of calls about a permit burn on Nulla Road on Sunday.
But he doesn't want this to dissuade people from doing their "civic duty" and reporting unattended fires.
RFS NSW Orana Team Inspector Mark Pickford said the phones rang hot with callers concerned about a legal stubble burn on Sunday, February 5, even after the fire was listed as 'under control' on the NSW RFS's Fires Near Me NSW app.
"The size of the burn put up so much smoke - but apart from that it was a completely legal burn, he had a permit. If it had been 40 kilometres from town, no one would even know," Inspector Pickford said.
"Being the weekend meant there was plenty of rubberneckers wanting to drive out and have a look, which created a bit of undue traffic."
Inspector Pickford said there were so many calls to triple-0 yesterday that it "became an issue" for emergency services.
He said he posted on Facebook to try to slow down the amount of phone calls the triple-0 and local Fire and Rescue NSW stations were getting "over a fire that was quite OK".
He said: "If the fire is coming up on the Fires Near Me app, there's no reason to call triple-0 because it's already reported."
According to Inspector Pickford, if police or a fire truck are on the scene, there's no need to report the fire.
However, he stressed the important role the community had in reporting unattended fires to emergency personnel.
"If you do see an unattended fire and you do have a concern about this fire not being attended, then the most appropriate number to ring is triple-0," Inspector Pickford said.
There will likely be more permit fires in the region in the coming months as farmers prepare their paddocks for cropping.
"We've got a list of permits there now, they're coming in thick and fast, especially out near Narromine, Trangie area, there's a lot," Inspector Pickford said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
