Tradies in Sight have served over 4000 meals in four years of operation and seen more than 2000 people through the InSight Shed in Welchman Street and now the group has been rewarded for their hard work.
The organisation which supports trades people and men with their mental health has received a $10,000 grant to cover several events the group wishes to put on over the next 12 months to help facilitate reconnections in the community through meal time events.
The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal [FRRR] funding is part of a program called 'In a good place' which gives small remote, rural and regional communities across Australia the opportunity to access funds for a broad range of community-driven projects, services, activities or initiatives, which clearly and directly focus on strengthening mental health and wellbeing of vulnerable community members who are at risk of, or are experiencing, mental health issues.
Tradies in Sight director Bruno Efoti said they were honoured to get the phone call to say they were successful in receiving the grant.
"It's an excellent feeling to know that funding bodies want to support our approach to Mental Health and wellbeing in the bush," he said.
'In a good place' was set up to support smaller communities that are in recovery after the last couple of fairly stressful years, targeting Mental Health and Wellbeing.
"We felt well equipped to apply for funding to support our role in community helping people navigate the challenges of life," Mr Efoti said.
Supporting individuals to sort out their struggles flows into families and communities and businesses and that's what we love to see.- Tradies in Sight director, Bruno Efoti
Currently Mr Efoti and his team have been running Tradies in Sight on the "generous" donations from the local community, businesses, sporting groups, clubs and individuals.
"It's great to relieve some of this pressure during these times and be able to confidently plan events without worrying about fuel costs and travelling to the smaller communities that need our support," he said.
"We are confident that our model of food and fire to support connection and community will continue to be effective in supporting our region in getting back to looking out for each other."
Mr Efoti said they were really looking forward to getting back to regional towns to get "the real talk flowing".
"Supporting individuals to sort out their struggles flows into families and communities and businesses and that's what we love to see," he said.
"Watch out for the dates to be announced when the events are finalised for The Real Reconnections Tour."
Natalie Egleton, CEO of FRRR, said this program was particularly crucial now because of the increase in mental health struggles in rural Australia stemming from pressures of the pandemic and other natural disasters like floods, bushfires and drought.
"The last few years have seen remote, rural and regional communities facing challenges like never before. Often these events occur one after the other - or even at the same time. This has meant that many people in rural communities have been unable to access mental health services or support at a time when they need it most," she said.
"Remote communities are often the places with the most limited access to mental health services, so it's great to be able to help fill that gap."
