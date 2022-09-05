Daily Liberal
Good News

Tradies in Sight receive much needed funding boost to help residents with their mental health

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:08am, first published 3:00am
Director Bruno Efoti, manager Rod Klaasens, Tim Lenord Director of O'Brien Electrical and manager Michael Debeer. Picture supplied.

Tradies in Sight have served over 4000 meals in four years of operation and seen more than 2000 people through the InSight Shed in Welchman Street and now the group has been rewarded for their hard work.

