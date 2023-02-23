Four-hectare west Dubbo site announced for long-delayed rehab facility

After a years-long delay, a small step is being made towards a planned drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Dubbo.
On Thursday morning, Mark Spittal WNSWLHD Chief Executive was joined by Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunder to announce that the District reached an agreement to purchase a four-hectare site in Spears Drive.
The site is said to be able to accommodate up to 16 people for several months at a time, a reduction on the original 20 beds that was announced. The Local Health District will buy the land, but at this point there are few other details available about the facility other than it is hoped that it will be complete by the end of 2024.
Story continues below
"They will be able to undergo detoxification and rehabilitation in an environment that is safe, appropriate, supports their rehabilitation journey, and allows them to maintain contact with family and their community," Mr Spittal said.
"The search for a suitable site has been long and challenging as the requirements for a contemporary alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility are quite specific. We have been through a comprehensive process to find somewhere appropriate."
The State Government committed $7.5 million in 2020 towards the construction and operation of the centre, with a further $3 million contributed by the Federal Government, announced in 2019, to assist towards the cost of construction. NSW Health has also committed an additional $2 million to purchase land for the facility.
"Drug and alcohol addiction is an issue that affects us all in different ways and recovery can be a hard journey for those who want to take part in rehabilitation," Mr Saunders said.
"We need to provide the best possible environment for their recovery and transition back into the community..."
Mr Spittal said the the District will continue working closely with the Dubbo Aboriginal Land Council and will broaden consultation with the community in a designing-on-country process to ensure Aboriginal history is recognised and respected throughout the planning process, and the facility and services are culturally safe and appropriate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.