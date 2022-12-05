Daily Liberal
Labor's Stephen Lawrence suspects election tactics at play in Dubbo drug court and rehab centre delay

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:47am, first published 5:00am
Barrister Stephen Lawrence has cited re-election motives for delaying Dubbo's rehab centre and drug court. Picture by Belinda Soole

Former mayor Stephen Lawrence's so far fruitless decade-long push for a rehabilitation centre and drug court in Dubbo has led him to air suspicions about the state government delaying announcements of both projects due to re-election motives.

