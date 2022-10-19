Work to establish a drug court in Dubbo is still ongoing since it was first announced in June 2021 that it would open this year.
The NSW Department of Communities and Justice did not acknowledged a delay in establishing a court, but they responded to queries saying more staff need to be recruited, and more networks, services, and education needed to be put in place.
The department was not able to provide any new information and repeated exactly what Attorney-General Mark Speakman told Daily Liberal last week.
The funding for the court ($27.9 million) has already begun being used and according to the four-year model, it is scheduled to run out in 2025, two years after the court opens on February 20, 2023.
President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat, said she welcomed the NSW drug court expansion to Dubbo, but said it was a matter of concern that it was not operational yet.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
