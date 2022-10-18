Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin calls for state and federal governments to address regional roads

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Warren Aubin says communities across the Central West need to know the government's plan for fixing regional roads.

A ROAD safety advocate has called on immediate action from the state and federal governments to divert more revenue into improving basic infrastructure and address what he says is a crumbling regional road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.