The NSW Government has backflipped on a controversial decision to remove signage on mobile speed cameras.
From January 2021, warning signs before mobile speed cameras are set to be reintroduced after two years of public backlash and political pressure over the government's controversial decision to remove them.
"Speed cameras play an important role in keeping commuters safe by reducing fatalities across our road network, including at high-risk areas," member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders said.
"But we have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, so from January 1 next year, all mobile speed cameras will have portable signage placed both before and after the camera.
"These additional warning signs will give drivers advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network."
In November 2020 during budget week, the NSW government announced mobile speed camera warning signs would be removed in a move which was widely criticised as "revenue raising".
During the first year after the signs were scrapped, the number of fines issued increased by tenfold with 361,896 being issued to a total of around $40 million.
According to figures from NSW Revenue, from July 2021 to February this year there were 2,617 motorists caught speeding in Dubbo amounting to $456,465 in fines. In the same period before warning signs were removed, only $110,765 in fines were issued.
Shadow Minister for Roads John Graham said in reversing the decision to remove cameras the government had "finally, some common sense after two years".
"The community, the media, the NRMA, and a report of the Parliament all called on the Government to look at this," he said.
"We supported these signs because community support for road safety programs is essential. Overt enforcement educates drivers on the road and promotes public confidence in the program."
The decision to reinstate mobile speed camera warning signs was welcomed by the NRMA as it would improve road safety and give motorists the "opportunity to do the right thing", especially when driving in unfamiliar areas.
"For mobile speed cameras to be effective we need warning signs to give people the opportunity to check their speed and check the speed of the location they're in," NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the decision to reinstate the signs was about improving safety on the roads and said two thirds of motorists involved in speeding-related crashes which were fatal or led to serious injury were travelling less than 10 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
"Displaying warning signage on mobile speed cameras sends a message to motorists to slow down, potentially saving their life," Mr Farraway said.
"We want motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limit and get home to their families safely."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
