Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Dubbo West Rotary Club thank community for generous donations to Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair

AH
By Allison Hore
October 18 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo West Rotary Club sort and pack preloved books at the book drive on Saturday. Picture supplied

The Dubbo West Rotary Club were "overwhelmed with generosity" on the weekend as the Dubbo community passed over "tonnes" of books to be sold at an annual charity book fair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.