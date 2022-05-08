news, local-news,

Despite numbers being slightly down on previous years, the annual Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair was a big hit raising an estimated $16,000 for charity. President of The Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie, Susie Rowley announced on Saturday, May 7, that the club would be stepping back from organising the Book Fair after this year's event. "There is no singular reason for this decision, in fact there are many small interconnecting ones which collectively places a large burden on a Club with low membership," she said. The Rotary Club of Dubbo West, has agreed to take over the organising of the Book Fair in 2023. "We are extremely pleased that West Dubbo Rotary has come on board and taken the Book Fair from us meaning that it still will be an initiative of Rotary and that the Book Fair will remain locally controlled," she said. "The Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie has been organising the Book Fair for the last 12 years and we would like to thank the volunteers from RFDS Dubbo Support Group for their assistance each and every year we have held the book fair. "We wish to thank the Dubbo Community for supporting the book fair over the years and I am confident they will continue to support Dubbo West Rotary in the years to come." Peter English, 2022 Book Fair Coordinator, said he was very pleased with the community turnout for the book fair. "We're very happy as a club because we have $15 to $16 thousand more dollars than we had last Friday that will help our charities, I don't have a final figure but we're quite hopeful to get around that mark," he said. For the last 12 years the Rotary has donated to the Royal Flying Doctors, Dubbo Support Group and the Bill Walsh Cancer Research which is attached to Royal North Shore Hospital. READ MORE: Mr English said there was a lot of sadness to be finishing up with the book fair but the Rotary was proud of what they've achieved. "We're a small club and Dubbo West is a bigger club and they've got a lot more resources and enthusiasm and after 12 years of lugging books it does get very draining," he said. "It's going to leave a hole in us as people but the most important thing is the book fair continues under a rotary initiative." Mr English said the Rotary was confident the Dubbo community will continue to support the book fair in years to come. "Whatever Rotary gets into we get into with a passion, but we get tired and to give a freshness is what you need, to make sure it stays thriving and interesting for the community," he said. Colin Shanks, President of The Rotary Club of Dubbo West, offered his thanks to Mrs Rowley and her Club for the achievement to make the Book Fair a signature event every May for the Dubbo community. "Our Club plans to build on the success of Dubbo Macquarie Rotary, and we will be reaching out to the Dubbo Community later this year, seeking the community's support for the 2023 Book Fair," he said. "It's an exciting opportunity, I've been down observing it for the weekend and getting a feel for what it is, but it's amazing the number of people who come down here and the amount of books that have been donated and such good quality books too." Mr Shanks said it was a new initiative for their club. "We will dive in and we're very happy to keep it in the name of Rotary," he said. It was also Mr Shanks' first time attending the Dubbo Book Fair. "It was a big observation time for me, learning all about the hard work and ideas that have been put in over the past 12 years to get it where it is today," he said. "Watch out for the new drop off location later in the year when we start our collection days."

