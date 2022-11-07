The Labor Party's candidate for the NSW upper house, local barrister and former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence has put his hand up for a third time in state elections, appealing for residents to 'look at his record'.
Mr Lawrence said there are "a million ... issues" the NSW Coalition has failed to address including dire staffing shortages at schools, massive funding cuts in health services, lack of affordable housing, and acute problems on roads.
"This NSW government has failed on a whole lot of policy issues. We have a dire staffing shortage in schools, and it has a massive problem on the integrity front with the John Barilaro scandal and Gladys Berejiklian resigning after she was embroiled in an ICAC inquiry.
"This government is truly a failed, tired and old government so it's time to change. Labor is ready to govern and [opposition Labor leader] Chris [Minns] is ready to lead."
It will be the third time for Mr Lawrence to contest the NSW elections with losses in the 2015 and 2019 elections against the former Nationals' MP and deputy premier Troy Grant and current Nationals MP Dugald Saunders.
In 2015, Mr Lawrence came second to Mr Grant's nearly 61 per cent edge, taking 23.48 per cent or 10,939 votes while in 2019, he was outnumbered by independent candidate Mathew Dickerson, current Dubbo mayor, who came second to Mr Saunders.
Clr Dickerson gathered 28.42 per cent or 13,771 votes while Mr Lawrence received 14.76 per cent or 7,151 votes.
Mr Lawrence defended the previous losses saying for his third attempt, he will be "asking the support of both conservative and Labor voters to look at my record" as former council mayor and advocate for a range of social issues permeating in the region.
"I hope the community would see that I have made a positive contribution in each of those roles...I did not run to just attack the government but have used it to achieve to help out the community.
"I was proud to be present when the [establishment] of the drug court was announced [by the NSW government].
"I want the people, whether Labor or Nationals supporters to look at my record and ask themselves if I would make a possible contribution to government.
"Even if they vote for [Dubbo MP] Dugald [Saunders] in the lower house, I hope they will consider me for the upper house so potentially we will have two MPs from this area."
Labor is also expected to announce a candidate for the lower house.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
