Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Labor Party's Stephen Lawrence puts hand up for upper house seat

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor Party candidate for the upper house in the 2023 NSW election former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Labor Party's candidate for the NSW upper house, local barrister and former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence has put his hand up for a third time in state elections, appealing for residents to 'look at his record'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.