Showcasing a soup of events for the coming year, Dubbo's Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) has promised to be 'different' in 2023.
At the season launch on November 27, mayor Mathew Dickerson congratulated DRTCC manager Linda Christoff on packing the centre with wonderful shows every year making it a "tourist drawcard" for Dubbo.
READ ALSO:
"We encourage you to try something different in 2023, something you may not have considered you'd be interested in," Ms Christoff said as she revealed the year's theme as 'dare to be different'.
"Post-Covid is a time to explore, to be adventurous, have something new to talk about.
"This could've been more challenging 12 years ago when we first opened, but over the years we've all developed a broad palette for a variety of works and genres."
In the upcoming year, the centre will host 190 events, many of them back to back, including performances by the Sydney Dance Company and comics from Sydney and Melbourne's comedy festivals.
After receiving feedback from schools around the region, the centre has also organised an array of kids and family shows to cater to student groups as well as its youngest audiences.
Show announcements in the musical, family, dance, drama, comedy and concert genres were welcomed with applause from attendees.
Platinum sponsor Maas Group Holdings were delighted to support the DRTCC team in what would be an "amazing" 2023 season.
"Arts and culture are very important to building better stronger communities in Warren, Nyngan, Mudgee, in fact right across the Central West and Orana regions. There's a huge economic multiplier effect when there is a performing arts centre like this offering diverse range of shows," chief operating officer Andrew Letfallah said.
At the launch, solo artists, a group of actors and a choir were invited to offer the audience a squiz into what the DRTCC will bring to the stage very soon.
While the season has included new ideas, it is still crowded with classical productions. Peruse their 2023 social calendar and decide for yourself if DRTCC dares to be different this time round.
Have you signed up for more local and regional news?
The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.