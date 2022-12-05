Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Dubbo's Regional Theatre and Convention Centre's 2023 season launch impresses audiences

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
December 5 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thespians performing a scene from John Buchan's The 39 Steps. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Showcasing a soup of events for the coming year, Dubbo's Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) has promised to be 'different' in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.